Helicopter Easter egg drop – say what?

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As the Borderland celebrates the Easter weekend, one special celebration combined education with family fun in an extreme way.

The War Eagles Air Museum took Easter egg hunting to another level with a helicopter egg drop after its initial 4,000 eggs-hunt inside the museum hanger, where kids got to interact with a plethora of retired aircrafts and automobiles, primarily from WWII and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

You read that right; a Vietnam Warbird - one that actually flew in Vietnam during the war - dropped 1,000 additional eggs with prizes for kids to gather from the sky.

"I thought it was super cool. First of all, I didn't expect an actual person in an Easter Bunny costume to be dropping the eggs, and I wasn't sure how it was going to work, but I love how they did a little show for the kids first and then drop the eggs.And I think it's a good experience for the kids to especially to see all the history behind it as well," said attendee Kimberly Stetina, who brought her children to the event.