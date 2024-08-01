El Paso’s “La Nube” uses paper airplanes to teach science at the “Fly High” exhibition

EL PASO (KVIA) -- "La Nube" is El Paso's newest, multi-million dollar, state of the art museum. It's located in the heart of downtown.

Inside, there are a number of exhibits and learning centers (including one entitled: Fly High).

ABC-7's Stephanie Valle, Paul Cicala & Doppler Dave anchored the newscasts live from La Nube. Along with interviewing Alysha Swann, La Nube's Director of Community Outreach & Special Programs, Paul Cicala showed everyone the "fun" and science related to making airplanes, among other things.

As described on La Nube's website: "Unlock your creativity by designing paper airplanes and testing them in our Air Space testing facility over a model of the Franklin Mountains! Learn how to calculate air pressure with our rocket launchers. Enjoy air-powered art installations to understand airflow and discover how gravity changes across planets for an imaginative journey."