Fundraiser provides opportunity for women of all ages to rock for You Rock! Music Camp

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-You Rock! Summer Camp returns to the Sun City this year. The fundraiser was created to provide a transformative musical experience for girls and genderfluid, non-binary, and trans youth ages 9-17.

The Because of You fund and the El Paso Community Foundation announced the fundraiser You Rock! Summer Camp. The fundraiser will take place over two days and provide women of all ages the chance to experience the magic of the rock camp.

The participants will receive instrument instruction, form bands, write an original song, and bring the house down with a rocking performance. Ladies Rock! will take place on Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, at the El Paso Community College – Rio Grande Campus, followed by the final performance on January 20 at Love Buzz, starting at 6 pm.

Women who sign up for the experience will support the more significant cause of You Rock! as they fundraise to cover scholarships for the 2025 camp. Participants will experience first-hand the comradery that comes from collaborating in a band, the exhilaration of the performance, and the confidence built through the entire process.

Those interested in participating may APPLY HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfpWYsJO5i8b0Irc3ZW9jeoeKqo7ZnSrqTHI58IE32tYmKk-Q/viewform

The fee is $500 and goes directly to the You Rock! mission. You can also support You Rock! by donating here: https://epcf.org/yourocksponsor.