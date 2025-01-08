Sing-along with Alissa Musto at the Jewel Box

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-Alissa Musto is an award-winning singer, pianist, and former Miss America finalist who performs on cruise ships and in piano bars worldwide.

In addition to playing some of her favorites, Alissa will take requests from the audience, turning the Philanthropy Theatre into a piano bar (minus the alcohol) for one afternoon.

Now in its ninth season, the Jewel Box Series was created in partnership with El Paso Live in 2014 to host local performing artists and groups in that jewel box of a venue, the Philanthropy Theatre in the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre.

The venue allows only clear bags or small clutches. For policy details, go to elpasolive.com.

Remaining Jewel Box Series 2024-2025 Season:

Stop Kiss

Star on the Mountain Theatrical Productions

2:30 pm February 9, 2025

Diana Son’s topical drama about the consequences of a first kiss.

Peter and the Starcatcher

SOMOS Performance Group

2:30 pm March 9, 2025



The Tony Award-winning play tells the backstory of Peter Pan, Tinker Bell and Hook.

Requiem for Rosa Elena’s Dream

Félix Arenas

2:30 pm April 13, 2025

A new, original play about how life takes its toll on Rosa Elena’s family in El Paso.



The Mad Flower

Mad Flower Productions

2:30 pm May 11, 2025

Three women meet in a dance class and learn about love, loss, and life.