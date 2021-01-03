Sunday Funday Moment: Counting down the top three moments of 2020

Lifestyle

EL PASO, Texas-- It’s easy to find the bad news happening in the world these days but this past year we witnessed first hand that it’s even easier to find those feel good stories the world needs more of because the borderland is full of kind people.

Here’s a look at the top three Sunday Funday Moments that proved that even through a pandemic, our city is still El Paso Strong.

With over one thousand likes and 144 shares on Facebook, our number three most liked moment happened back in April when one El Paso man decided he would offer free supplies to those in need during this pandemic.

Sunday Funday Moment from April of 2020.

Linda newport posted a photo of her friend Mike on her facebook page that showed him standing outside of his east El Paso home with a table full of household supplies that he was giving away free to anyone who stopped by.

The kind gesture was Mike’s way of spreading some positive assurance to his fellow neighbors.

Our second moment came to us right before the holiday season. With over two thousand likes and 164 shares on Facebook this moment was a follow up to a story about a viral Facebook post that Mara Huerta shared on her page describing her encounter with an 80-year-old grocery store employee.

Sunday Funday Moment from November of 2020.

Within hours the post went viral and Huerta decided to create a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Javier, the store employee.

Huerta was able to deliver a check for $5,740 to Javier. This story showed how a simple act of kindness can go a long way.

The number one most liked moment happened right before the pandemic hit the borderland.

ABC-7's Iris Lopez has been following little Stevie’s journey for over a year now. Stevie Lerma was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in May of 2019.

In March of 2020, before the pandemic, little Stevie’s family invited ABC-7's Iris Lopez to El Paso Children’s Hospital to witness Stevie ring the cancer free bell and to celebrate the end of his battle with cancer.

Sunday Funday Moment from March of 2020.

All of these Sunday Funday Moments are a friendly reminder that despite what’s happening all around us, there is still good in the world.

So, keep those feel good stories coming El Paso and Las Cruces. 2021 will be the year of good news and kindness. You watch!