Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso man offers free supplies to those in need

EL PASO, Texas-- For many of us, finding household supplies like toilet paper and water can be difficult right now because of our current situation.

Well, a few El Pasoans were able to get those hard to find supplies and it was all for free thanks to one El Paso man who wanted to spread some kindness this Easter weekend.

Linda Newport posted a photo of her friend, Mike, on her Facebook page that showed him standing outside of his home in east El Paso with a table full of household supplies that ranged from toilet paper to canned food items.

This post was shared with us through Facebook by multiple viewers applauding Mike and his kind gesture.

The Facebook post, which has over a thousand likes and over two thousand shares, encouraged those in need to stop by and grab what they needed.



When people lined up for the supplies, they were greeted with hand written signs that read “Please just take what you need. He has risen."

This kind gesture was Mike’s way of spreading some positive assurance to his fellow neighbors.

"On Friday we talk about that Jesus died for our sins and on Sunday the resurrection, but we really don’t talk a lot about Saturday. On Saturday even back then the disciples were discouraged. There was some fear and such and the same way around the world today. There's a lot of fear and people are worried but Jesus told us to fear not and I thought, well today is Saturday the day before resurrection and I thought I could just do something to kind of encourage people. We're blessed to be a blessing," said Mike.

Mike plans on doing this kind gesture of offering free supplies to those in need again soon.