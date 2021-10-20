From eccentric to eclectic: the exotic estate sale at Jay J. Armes compound is underway

EL PASO -- As far as El Paso celebrities go, few have reached the status of Jay J. Armes.

The international private investigator, Hollywood star and former city representative is now selling part of his legacy.

The famed collector is holding an estate sale that started Wednesday and runs through Sunday at his 10-bedroom compound in El Paso's Lower Valley.

Armes turned a disability into a trademark after losing part of his arms and both his hands at an early age to a fireworks accident.

At the home, there is a life-sized stuffed tiger, which at one time roamed the Armes property near Yarbrough Dr. and North Loop Dr. The large property was once home to multiple exotic animals including zebras, lions, monkeys and even a baby elephant.

All that is long gone, but for the next several days, the compound gate is open to the public. Armes paintings, sculptures, jewelry and his $35,000 1972 Rolls Royce are for sale as are his action figures and comic books.

As for why the 88-year-old is selling everything?

"I'm going to have an estate sale so I can remind people of Jay Armes," he told ABC-7.