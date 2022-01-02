Sunday Funday Moment: Top 4 moments from 2021

El Paso, Texas-- 2021 was a pretty rough year, but despite all the hard news, ABC-7's Iris Lopez was able to find a few feel good stories to give you all a break from those headlines.

Here's a look at the top four Sunday Funday Moments from this past year.

In at number four with 827 likes on Facebook was a moment that reminded us that love will always win.

This past year 13-year-old Luna lost her dad Roman Castro Sr. to COVID. For Luna, the thought of coming out to her mom was something she didn’t know how to do but she recently got the courage to share her true self with her mom and siblings and it was a moment that she will never forget.

"It made me really happy to know that she cared about me. She didn't mind me being gay and it was just a normal thing for us," said Luna.

Sunday Funday Moment: After losing her dad to COVID, El Paso teen shares coming out story to prove that love always wins

Now to our number three moment. With 1.1 thousand likes on Facebook El Paso’s first all women tackle football team, the Sun City Stealth, made their debut this past spring proving that football isn't just for men.

"I'm not going to be afraid to be like, I'm a girl, who cares. I'm going to go out there and show what I got."

Sunday Funday Moment: Sunday Funday Moment: Sun City Stealth is El Paso’s first all women tackle football team

Clocking in at number two with 1.2 thousand likes on Facebook is a moment reminded us that a simple act of kindness can go a long way.

After hearing that the El Paso Animal Services Center was not receiving as many donations as they needed during the pandemic, 9-year-old Jarvis McCulley set up a peppermint stand outside of his home for six nights.

He was able to raise $350 dollars from his peppermint stand and he donated all that money to El Paso Animal Services Center.

When asked what motivates him to do these acts of kindness, Jarvis responded, "I'm an animal lover. It's what I love to do and it's what I do to make the world a better place."

Sunday Funday Moment: El Paso boy raises $350 for El Paso Animal Center with peppermint stand

And now to our number one moment of the year. With over two thousand likes on Facebook, one Pebble Hills High school student proved that anything is possible— even through a global pandemic.

Raul Romero earned the title of being the second person ever from El Paso to earn the right to be called a four year Texas all-state choir member.

"I want to be able to look back during this time and think about what I did during this pandemic," said Romero.

Sunday Funday Moment: Pebble Hills senior is second in city to become 4-year Texas All-State choir member

Although 2021 was a rough year, all these top moments remind us that with a little kindness, a little music, some women empowerment and a whole lot of love we can get through any tough situation, together.

Happy New Year El Paso and Las Cruces! Cheers to another year full of feel good Sunday Funday moments.