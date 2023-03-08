Skip to Content
March 8, 2023 6:04 PM
All-female ABC-7 crew produces newscast on International Women’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On this International Women's Day, an all-female production crew put ABC-7 at 5 on the air. While we're taking the time to highlight their work today, the sight of a control room filled with women is not uncommon at KVIA.

Many of the newscasts that you enjoy are put together by women working diligently behind the scenes. Audio Operator Ivey Ruiz, Technical Director Michelle Salazar, and Director Erika Lopez are just three of those women.

Emma Hoggard

