El Paso

West El Paso residents seeking legal action to stop affordable housing complex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- West El Paso residents near Mesa Hills Drive and Bluff Trail Lane are moving forward in their effort to stop the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso (HOME) from building an affordable housing complex in their neighborhood. That's according to neighbor Lloyd Miller, who says he is involved in the action.

Miller tells ABC 7 a group of residents are planning to meet with an attorney today at 5:30 PM. ABC-7 plans to attend the meeting and bring you the latest details.

A few weeks ago, we reported that residents were unhappy with the city's decision to consider rezoning the area from R-3 (Residential) and R-5/sc (Residential/special contract) to a A-3 (Apartment).

Neighbors in the area say they are concerned that the new property will increase traffic and decrease property values.

