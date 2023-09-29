Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- El Paso VA Health Care System is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the event called "Celebrating the Prosperity, Power, and Progress."

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., today, September 29, 2023, at the OLD WBAMC Picnic Area, 5001 N. Piedras Street, El Paso, Texas, 79930.

El Paso VA says this event will highlight the significant achievements of Hispanic and Latino people in America and feature activities including a Car Show & Shine.

In addition to the car show, the event will feature performances, guest speakers, informational booths, food trucks, and music.

Today you can connect with El Paso VA Health Care System by being part of this event!