Las Palmas Del Sol hosting job fair in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is looking to hire more nurses! Potential applicants are welcome to stop by the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park Stadium October 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The hospital is looking to hire recent graduates, experienced nurses, and licensed vocational nurses. Nursing students are also able to apply.

Organizers say that applicants should bring multiple copies of their resumes, and be prepared for an interview at the job fair. If you are interested in applying, you can do so online before the job fair.

Applicants should enter the stadium through the clock tower entrance. Organizers say that parking will be available at the stadium.