Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Nylia Ballet Academy Hosts Auditions for Magical Production of “Cinderella”

By
Published 1:45 PM

Nylia Ballet Academy is gearing up for the production of "Cinderella" and called all dancers to audition. The event took place at their studio on 13340 Soleen Rd. Ste D, drawing eager participants on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Auditions ran from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, with the morning session for dancers aged 13 and under, and the afternoon session for those 14 and older. Parents were required to attend a meeting during the youth auditions, highlighting the academy's inclusive approach.

Dancers were advised to come prepared, with girls wearing black leotards and neat buns, and boys in black shirts. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as each participant aimed to impress the panel.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content