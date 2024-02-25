Nylia Ballet Academy Hosts Auditions for Magical Production of “Cinderella”

Nylia Ballet Academy is gearing up for the production of "Cinderella" and called all dancers to audition. The event took place at their studio on 13340 Soleen Rd. Ste D, drawing eager participants on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Auditions ran from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm, with the morning session for dancers aged 13 and under, and the afternoon session for those 14 and older. Parents were required to attend a meeting during the youth auditions, highlighting the academy's inclusive approach.

Dancers were advised to come prepared, with girls wearing black leotards and neat buns, and boys in black shirts. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as each participant aimed to impress the panel.