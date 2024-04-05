“Walk to Cure Arthritis” this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Most people think of the elderly population when it comes to arthritis, but the truth is many young people are diagnosed, as well. This weekend, April 6th, the Walk To Cure Arthritis will be happening at the Sun Bowl. Violet Perez will serve as an ambassador. She's almost 12 years old, and was diagnosed when she was 10.

"She started having joint pain, limitation to her hands, a lot of inflammation, having difficulties...couldn't dress herself, couldn't button her pants or even open bottle tops, says her mom Rocio Perez.

Violet, a softball player, was especially frustrated that her thumbs wouldn't work, and she couldn't throw the ball. Once she was diagnosed, things began to improve. Violet is now getting treatment, and is back playing softball. Her symptoms are managed thanks to her mother and her doctor, Sanjay Chabra. His wise words to Violet - "You have arthritis, arthritis doesn't have you."

Violet, who was once devastated by the news of her diagnosis, knows her battle isn't over, but she is turning her attention to helping others and raising awareness. She says it makes her feel better to know she's not alone, and there are other young people out there with Juvenile Arthritis. She will probably meet many of them this weekend at the Walk to Cure Arthritis Saturday, April 6th at 9 am at the Sun Bowl. It's organized in part by Dr. Chabra's young daughter, Shyla, who says there's not enough awareness in the community about arthritis and the treatments available.

"I've always been inspired by his patients and the stories we've seen with these people who have been affected by this disease and what the different kinds of treatment to help them, Shyla says. You can participate in the walk by registering at this link: http://walktocurearthritis.org/ElPaso