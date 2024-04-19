Local chef stays true to his roots on national TV

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In his downtown kitchen at "Lick it Up," Edgar Delfin is busy whipping up another delicious vegan dish. This chef spends a lot of time in the kitchen, but he's also been jet-setting - making appearances on the Food Network. He recently filmed his second segment on the popular cooking channel, and says it was important to shine a spotlight on the borderland's culture.

"Food jumps the border," he says. It has no border. I think that's what they thought. The producers and the network saw that there being no border is so important, and I think that is the main reason I have been invited a few times," says Delfin. The vegan chef has humble beginnings. He started out selling tacos from a food truck. Because he was vegan, he sold some vegetarian items. Then, along his food journey, he eventually went all- vegan. The most important thing for him was staying true to his cultural heritage, while keeping the specific tastes of food and signature recipes that have been handed down for generations.

Chef Delfin was born in Juarez and said Food Network allows him to share his cultural heritage on a much bigger scale. He's eager to share his vegan creations at "Lick It Up," located on Mills Avenue downtown. While you're there, be sure to congratulate him on his success! Who knows? Maybe he'll be on Food Network again in the near future.