Honoring Earth Day: Veterans lead environmental revitalization at Hart Elementary

Veterans from The Mission Continues are taking action this Earth Day by spearheading a transformative community project at Hart Elementary in El Paso.

As veterans and community members come together to make a tangible impact at Hart Elementary, they're not just building gardens; they're cultivating a sense of pride, belonging, and environmental consciousness that will endure for years to come.

Led by veteran Olinda Garcia Medina, together, they'll construct garden beds and benches, cultivate vibrant green spaces, and eradicate invasive vegetation.

This endeavor isn't just about beautifying the environment; it's a testament to the power of collective action and environmental stewardship.

By actively participating in this project, volunteers not only contribute to a more sustainable future but also foster a deeper sense of connection with their community and the natural world.

The Mission Continues is at the forefront of empowering veterans to become leaders in their communities.

To learn more about The Mission Continues and how you can get involved, visit their website.