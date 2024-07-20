Expressions Dance Academy shines bright at Showstopper dance championships
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a stunning display of talent and dedication, Expressions Dance Academy from El Paso made waves at the recent Showstopper Dance Championships held in Orlando, Florida.
Since March, the academy's members have diligently practiced their routines, culminating in an impressive showcase at one of the nation's largest dance competitions.
"I was nervous because the place that we would get," shared one of the dancers about their performance.
"It was really exciting, it was surprising," added another. "It was surprising because we worked a lot."
From intricate choreography to breathtaking performances, the academy competed across various age groups and categories, earning a remarkable total of 26 awards.
These included a double platinum award and accolades in gold and platinum categories.
"It was a group effort," remarked Monica Hernandez, highlighting the community's support in fundraising for the trip and their rigorous practice sessions.
Expressions Dance Academy's success was underscored by their unique routines, which included a K-pop inspired performance choreographed by Annaliesa Gonzalez.
"We were just doing everything we could to fundraise as much. We were dancing," explained a member of the academy.