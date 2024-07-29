Congresswoman Veronica Escobar honors local entrepreneur for Air Force One detailing
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar recently recognized Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions, for his exceptional work in detailing Air Force One at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.
Aguilar received a special commendation for his contributions to the community and his inspiring leadership.
Aguilar, who considers himself an El Pasoan despite his West Coast roots, was invited after a segment aired on him, highlighting his meticulous efforts in maintaining the historic aircraft that once served presidents such as Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Nixon.
Leading the detailing team for the second time, Aguilar initially couldn't believe the email inviting him to meet Congresswoman Escobar.
Detailing Air Force One, a project initiated over 21 years ago by Renny Doyle of Detailing Success, involves preserving the first jet-powered presidential aircraft, which includes unique features like a communication station, forward galley, and a mobile Oval Office.
Aguilar and his team work tirelessly to ensure the aircraft remains pristine for future generations.
Aguilar continues to inspire others to think big and pursue excellence.