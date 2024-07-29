Congresswoman Veronica Escobar honors local entrepreneur for Air Force One detailing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar recently recognized Anthony Aguilar, owner of Revive Auto Solutions, for his exceptional work in detailing Air Force One at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

Aguilar received a special commendation for his contributions to the community and his inspiring leadership.

Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

Aguilar, who considers himself an El Pasoan despite his West Coast roots, was invited after a segment aired on him, highlighting his meticulous efforts in maintaining the historic aircraft that once served presidents such as Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Nixon.

Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

Leading the detailing team for the second time, Aguilar initially couldn't believe the email inviting him to meet Congresswoman Escobar.

Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

Detailing Air Force One, a project initiated over 21 years ago by Renny Doyle of Detailing Success, involves preserving the first jet-powered presidential aircraft, which includes unique features like a communication station, forward galley, and a mobile Oval Office.

Courtesy: Anthony Aguilar

Aguilar and his team work tirelessly to ensure the aircraft remains pristine for future generations.

Courtesy: RL VIZIONZ

Aguilar continues to inspire others to think big and pursue excellence.