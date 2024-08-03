El Paso teens crowned national pageant winners, inspire community uplift

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two El Paso teenagers, Kaitlyn Ochoa and Anabella Rosiles, have been crowned national title holders in the US American Miss scholarship pageant, showcasing their commitment to community service and leadership.

Competing in Jacksonville, Florida, the pair excelled in their age divisions—Kaitlyn as US American Jr. Teen and Anabella as US American Preteen.

Their victories add to their titles as reigning state champions.

Both girls are actively involved in supporting those affected by the Ruidoso fire and mentoring younger youth, embodying the spirit of giving back and encouraging peers to stay healthy and engaged.