Nonprofits invited to Kick Off El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas—Registration is now open for nonprofits who want to participate in El Paso Giving Day on October 17, 2024. Nonprofit leaders from the Paso del Norte region are invited to Kick off El Paso Giving Day with a Registration Event at the Southwest University Park, WestStar Club, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Participants will enjoy breakfast, sign up to participate in El Paso Giving Day, network, ask questions, and receive additional assistance from the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Giving Day Committee staff.

Nonprofit organizations must have 501(c)(3) status and register by September 30, 2024, to participate in El Paso Giving Day.

For more information or to register, go to elpasogivingday.org.

When and Where:

El Paso Giving Day Kick-off – Nonprofit Registration Event

Thursday, August 8, 2024

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Southwest University Park, WestStar Club