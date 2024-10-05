Face your fears at Sun City Skydive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For those seeking adventure and a challenge that pushes them beyond their comfort zone, Sun City Skydive offers a thrilling way to conquer fears and embrace the unknown.

Located at Sun City Skydiving in El Paso, Texas, thrill-seekers jump from roughly 10,000 feet in the air, feeling the rush of adrenaline as they plunge through the sky. The experience, described by many as life-changing, allows participants to overcome personal challenges while discovering a new sense of freedom.

The business, owned by Albert Valicenti says, "It proves to you that the best things in life are on the other side of fear."

Tandem skydiving instructor Andrew Garcia, who prepares customers for the jump, explains that safety is always the top priority. “We make sure everything is secure, from the chest strap to the reserve parachute,” Garcia said. “The technology is very advanced in these parachutes nowadays.”

The instructors at Sun City Skydiving also monitor weather conditions closely to ensure that wind speeds stay below 15 knots for a safe jump.

People skydive for many reasons—some are thrill-seekers, while others find peace through the experience. “Skydiving brings you into the present moment,” Garcia said. “Once you leave the door, there's nothing else but the joy and exhilaration.”

Sun City Skydiving is open for adventure enthusiasts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Located at 1234 Skydive Rd, El Paso, TX, it's a must-visit for those looking to take on new heights.

Courtesy: Sun City Skydive

Although Sun City Skydiving welcomes walk-ins, they encourage people to make reservations to ensure availability and a smoother experience.

Whether you're an experienced jumper or a first-timer, Sun City Skydive promises an unforgettable experience.