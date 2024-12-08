El Paso businesses spread holiday cheer at El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local businesses are teaming up to bring holiday joy to young patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital through a community-organized toy drive.

Nicole Boik, a child life specialist at the hospital, said the donations provide a welcome distraction for children undergoing treatment. “It makes their day. It gives them something to look forward to while they’re here,” Boik shared.

The hospital serves patients from newborns to young adults, and each donor has a personal connection to the cause. “This is where I had my daughter, and I remember how great the nurses were,” one participant said.

The initiative not only brightens the holidays for the children but also gives donors a sense of purpose. “It makes me feel good to know I’m helping them out,” said another supporter.

