Students take on farming at IDEA schools

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Call it "farm-to-cafeteria," rather than farm-to-table. Local students at some Idea Schools are learning to grow their own food, start to finish, and then actually eat it, in their cafeteria meals.

"When you're nurturing something from when it's a seedling 'til they harvest it and put it on their plate, it's a very complete experience when it comes to the farm at IDEA" says Yahira Aguilar-Salinas, spokesperson for IDEA. She says it comes with a curriculum. A farmer runs the class for the students in 6th to 8th grade, and those who enjoy it can join the farm club. This helps them develop skills, learn more about planning, planting, harvesting, and composting.

The skills they learn can be shared with their families, and even become a part of their adult lives. Thomas Hernandez is the Horizon Vista Farmer for Idea Horizon Vista. He says many students are enthusiastic about the program, because of how it nurtures their soul.

"A lot of students have said our after school farm program is one of the few places they can really make a difference. Here at the farm we try to foster this environment of listening to each other and helping as human beings, getting through this complicated life," Hernandez says.

