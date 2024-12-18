El Paso Christmas Lights: A holiday tradition for the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Christmas Lights show, hosted by the Fred Loya family at 12001 Paseo de Oro Lane, is a holiday tradition cherished by the community.

Courtesy: SRB PRO

Now in its 19th season, the event offers dazzling light displays, hot chocolate, cookies, and holiday magic—all for free.

Families gather nightly to enjoy three unique themed performances: a classical show, a techno show, and a rock show. Each show lasts about seven minutes and runs at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. through Christmas Day.

Scott Brown, owner of SRB Pro, has been part of the show since the beginning.

Scott Brown owner of SRB PRO

His company, which specializes in professional audio, lighting, and stage production, plays a vital role in creating the magic.

Brown shared that the show’s success is driven by Fred Loya’s hands-on dedication, as Loya spends every evening watching the crowd and ensuring guests have a memorable experience.

Courtesy: SRB PRO

Brown reflected on his most memorable moment when an entire week’s worth of programming was accidentally deleted, but his team worked tirelessly overnight to restore the show, proving their commitment to the event’s success.

The entire block surrounding the Loya home joins in the festivities, with neighbors joining in. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to secure a spot and walk the neighborhood to take in the full experience.

Special attractions include a Grinch House for photos, appearances by Jack and Sally, Santa Claus with professional photo opportunities, and a Post Office where children can write letters to Santa. During the final show of the night, Santa’s sleigh secretly flies between houses, creating a magical moment for those who catch it.

The show has earned national recognition, winning awards and cash prizes, all of which the Loya family donates entirely to local charities. For many families, the El Paso Christmas Lights show is the highlight of the season, creating lasting memories and spreading holiday cheer.