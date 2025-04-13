Community honors unaccompanied veteran

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso community showed up Friday morning to honor Specialist William Martucci, a U.S. Army veteran laid to rest without known family.

The unaccompanied burial took place at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors and strong public support.

Another unaccompanied veteran, Private Sergio David Lujan, is scheduled to be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 16, at 9:30 a.m., also at Fort Bliss.

The public, and military community are encouraged to attend to ensure PV1 Lujan is not buried alone.

To learn about future unaccompanied veteran burials, visit the El Paso County Veteran Services Office Facebook page or email ahunt@epcounty.com for more information.

El Paso County continues to work with care and respect to ensure every unaccompanied veteran receives the dignity and support they deserve.