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Actor, Christopher McDonald, to have meet and greet at El Paso Chihuahuas game

EP Chihuahuas
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Published 11:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas have announced that actor Christopher McDonald, best known as Shooter McGavin from Happy Gilmore, will make an appearance at the Southwest University Park.

Organizers say that the meet and greet will happen during Thursday's Golf Night on June 4.

Fans can add on an exclusive private meet-and-greet experience for just $75 before gates open.

The meet-and-greet add-on will appear during ticket checkout and for fans that already have tickets can call (915) 533-BASE to add the experience to your account.

McDonald is also known for roles in movies like The Iron Giant, Flubber, and many more.

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Armando Ramirez

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