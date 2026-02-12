Skip to Content
El Paso International Airport adds nonstop route to Nashville

Southwest Airlines
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced a new nonstop Southwest Airlines service from the El Paso International Airport to the Nashville International Airport (BNA).

According to a press release, Southwest will start the service Oct. 1, 2026. The flights will operate Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The city also announced these times:

Monday, Thursday and Friday:
BNA to ELP: 1:05 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
ELP to BNA: 1:05 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Sunday:
BNA to ELP: 9:00 p.m. – 11:05 p.m.
ELP to BNA: 1:15 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.

The El Paso International Airport added increased frequencies for Southwest services to two popular routes.

Flights to Austin (AUS) now have four weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Flights to Los Angeles (LAX) now have three flights on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. There are one to two weekly flights Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

