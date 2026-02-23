Military Monday: Honoring CW2 John Foster

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing First Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Foster, who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. He worked across the nation, South Korea and Germany, according to his daughter.

We thank you for your service.

