Military Monday: Honoring CW2 John Foster

Published 7:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing First Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Foster, who served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. He worked across the nation, South Korea and Germany, according to his daughter.

We thank you for your service. 

Gabrielle Lopez

