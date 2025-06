Watch an exclusive livestream from behind the scene of the rodeo below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 7 in the City reporter Isabella Martinez is MCing Star Western Wear's Rodeo at the El Paso Coliseum tonight.

Isabella checked in with ABC-7's Nichole Gomez on ABC-7 at 4 before the rodeo got started.

You can watch her live interviews with one of the event's organizers in the videos above.

Tickets are still available for the event here.