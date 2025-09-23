New World screwworm case detected in Mexico 70 miles away from Texas border

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- The New World screwworm was detected less than 70 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says. The case was detected in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo León, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

Miller says the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is taking immediate action to prevent the pest from establishing itself in Texas. The department is using pesticide bait to fight off the screwworms south of the border.

"Pesticide baits remain the most immediate line of defense," Miller's office explained. "Historically, Dichlorvos was used to eradicate flies, killing up to 90% of flies on contact. When paired with monitoring systems such as TDA Swormlure, they buy ranchers and veterinarians valuable time to stop outbreaks before they spread."

Fear of the screwworm spreading into the U.S. has caused intermittent shutdowns of cattle imports along the Texas border for most of the year. Late last month, a man who had just returned to Maryland from El Salvador was diagnosed with a rare human case of screwworm infestation.