Bald eagle rescued from Gila, receiving veterinary care at El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo's veterinary team is caring for a bald eagle that was found suffering from anemia and fatigue in the Gila wilderness.

A good Samaritan had called into the Gila Wildlife Rescue in Silver City to report the lethargic eagle. The eagle was then sent to the El Paso zoo for treatment.

The team is waiting on lab results to find out if the eagle is suffering from an infection or toxic lead levels. Until then, the veterinary team is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of potential diseases, such as the Avian Flu.

The eagle underwent a scan and the veterinary team found no broken bones. It's care plan includes the gradual and balanced introduction of nourishment into its diet.

"Sometimes eating too much, too soon, can cause a metabolic chaos in emaciated animals (and people), making their condition rapidly worsen," an El Paso Zoo spokesperson explained.

The zoo says that this year, its Raptor Rehabilitation Program has cared for 122 sick, injured, or orphaned wild birds of prey.