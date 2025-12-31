New World screwworm case detected almost 200 miles from U.S./Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new New World screwworm case has been reported 197 miles from the U.S./Mexico border in the state of Tamaulipas.

The case was identified on December 27 in a six-day-old calf. Texas agriculture officials say this is the northernmost active detection to date and the first case reported in Tamaulipas.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says that President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing resources toward this issue. Miller has been promoting a number of disease containment and prevention measures over the past few months.

Read Commissioner Miller's complete statement below: