More cases of New World screwworm reported in Tamaulipas
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says new active cases of New World screwworm have been reported by Mexican authorities in the state of Tamaulipas.
The total is now 16, with 13 cases currently active. The USDA has also confirmed that one of the newly-reported cases is just 197 miles from the Texas border.
Read Miller's full statement about the new cases below:
“Now is the time for Texas producers to stay sharp and be prepared. The Texas Department of Agriculture, working alongside our state and federal partners, is fully engaged in enhanced surveillance, coordination, and response planning. But protecting Texas agriculture starts on the ranch, and we need producers to be our first line of defense.
I urge all ranchers and owners of warm-blooded animals, from cattle to exotic game, to strengthen biosecurity practices now, even out of an abundance of caution. That means closely inspecting animals for wounds, watching for unusual behavior or signs of infestation, promptly treating injuries, and immediately reporting any suspected screwworm infestation.
Early detection is our strongest weapon. Texas agriculture is tough and resilient—but resilience begins with readiness.”
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller