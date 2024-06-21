Community Champion: Laneah Bryan

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Laneah Bryan went from playing on the hardwood floor for a Division I college to competing on the gridiron for Team USA.

Bryan played three seasons of women's basketball at the University of New Mexico and picked up the sport of flag football for fun and games until she got scouted by team USA.

The El Paso native made her second U.S. Women's Flag Football National team and is looking to claim gold, again.

Last year Bryan led U.S. to a gold medal in the IFAF Americas Continental Championship over Mexico contributing 18 flag pulls, 16 passes and several interceptions. Shortly after winning the championship, the former lobo faced some serious adversity but she didn't let that stop her from being named to the 12-athlete roster.

"Two weeks after we won I actually dislocated my ankle," Bryan said. "I had to get surgery in August of last year, it was a long road recovery for me but I'm back and I'm playing and I'm really excited."

Bryan doesn't plan on hanging up her jersey anytime soon and is aiming to help grow the game of women's flag football.

"Every year for USA we have to go through the trials process to make the team," Bryan said. "In 2028 it's actually going to be in the Olympics in Los Angeles so that is definitely the goal for me. I also want to change the sport here in El Paso. I recently did a Youth Camp so I want to continue to do those camps, especially for the girls. I had a really good turnout for girls flag football here in El Paso and I'm excited about the future for flag football."