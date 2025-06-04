Community Champion: Naima Calvo, From the State to England

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Eastlake senior, Naima Calvo, decommitted from Jackson State to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional athlete.

Calvo received an opportunity to play for a semi-pro club team, the Everton Football Club, in Liverpool, England.

"As a freshman I was the only one that made Varsity," Calvo said. "When it came to signing day for all the girls, I remember just sitting in the stands and looking at everyone going to college. I told myself I want to go further than them."

Growing up, Calvo didn't want to play soccer but little did she know it would be the sport she grew to love and the sport that would take her places she's dreamed of.

"My dream is to go Pro," Calvo said. "That’s my that’s been my dream since I was little. Seeing women on the U.S. National Team, I told myself I want to play on TV. I want my name on people's jerseys and going over there I feel gives me the opportunity."

"I never thought I would get this much exposure here in El Paso but I’m happy to be the one to do it. I hope I inspire kids like my brother and my sister. I want them to go further than I am so, I’m setting the bar.”

CALVO WILL PLAY FOR THE CLUB TEAM BUT WILL ALSO STUDY AS THE TEAM HAS A PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVERPOOL HOPE UNIVERSITY.