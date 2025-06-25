Community Champion: Las Cruces native and Men’s College World Series National Champion, Steven Milam

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Centennial High grad, Steven Milam, helped the LSU Tigers to a College World Series National title on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.

In only two seasons of playing college baseball with the LSU Tigers, Milam's success and accolades indicates that he's one of the best baseball players to come out of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

So far in his career he's recorded 19 homeruns, 97 RBI and finished his freshman season with the 2024 First Team Freshman All-American honor.

In game one of the college world series championship, Milam recorded an RBI that would ultimately be the run that would lead LSU to a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina.

The next day, Milam become a national champion as the Tigers claimed a 5-3 win in game two of the College World Series.

Milam played second base his freshman year however in his second season, was moved to shortstop.

A position that Alex Bregman, a Las Cruces native and current Red Sox third baseman, played for with LSU back in 2014...

Towards the end of Milam's freshman year, he had to overcome a foot injury.

Milam has overcome much adversity and plans to play for one more year with the Tigers before entering the MLB draft.