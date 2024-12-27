ABC-7 Do Gooder: El Paso car club raises $60,000 for local cancer patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Financial hardships often fall on those battling cancer. One El Paso car club has made it their mission help lessen the financial burden.

"You know, cancer's there every day, man," said Juan Guerro President of Street Memories Car Club. "We get people that call us saying my daughter has cancer, my husband has cancer, my son has cancer."

Juan Guerrero, affectionately known as Johnny Gee, is the leader of Street Memories Car Club, which originated in Fabens.

"We wanted to do something to help the community and so we formed together."

The organization raises money through fundraisers and even donates out of their own pockets to help struggling families. This year they've raised about $60,000 to help different people.

"The health insurance does not pay for the bills. They don't pay for home, for food," said Tammy Rivera, member of Street Memories Car Club.

The club's efforts to help those struggling with health needs have made them this month's ABC-7's Do-Gooder.

The El Paso Community foundation gives $1,000 in the Do-Gooder’s name to an organization of their choice.

The club picked the Rio Grande Cancer Foundation.

"They're a wonderful group. They're selfless about giving in the community. Their heart is the community, their spirit of the community," said Cindi Martinez.

Johnny Gee knows how hard it is to fight cancer.

"I guess to a certain extent, you know, God has blessed me. I, I had prostate cancer, and I beat that. Now I have throat cancer, and it looks like we're going to be able to beat that also. But but in between, he's just brought me this, this group of people," said Guerrero.

Even while battling his health setbacks, Johnny Gee and Street Memories refuse to slow down...

"Cancer doesn't quit. So we're not going to quit," said Guerrero.

He was just released from the hospital.

"Two Sunday's ago, I was bleeding profusely from a vein that opened, and I thought I was going to die,"said Guerrero. "I opened my eyes and I looked over and my wife Lori was sitting there, and it brought the tears to my eyes, you know, because, because I knew I had made it. because I hadn't died. So that's why, you know? And so if God has a purpose for me, I'm going to fulfill that purpose, and that is to keep fighting and to keep helping as many people as we can."

