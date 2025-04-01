ABC-7 Do Gooder: El Paso professor provides free meals for college students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Food insecurity does not discriminate. And thanks to a UTEP professor.. College students are staying full, while keeping their focus on excelling in school.

"I didn't know, when, I was going to get more money to get some food" said Kevin Riddle, a student.

"Some students do not know where they're going to get their next meal from. And that's the reality of being a college student," said Hilda Ontiveros.

Hilda Ontiveros is the Director of Women Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso. She has taught at the university for 18 years.

Over 20 years ago, her time in college could have ended differently if she hadn't received help.

"The statistics show that, students are 43% less likely to complete their college education to complete their degree if they're suffering from food insecurity," said Ontiveros.

Now, she sees herself in her students.

"I needed to do something that was going to help students, allow me to pull them through the door the same way that many people pulled me through the door, when I was struggling as a student," said Ontiveros.

With the help of donations and a partnership with the Mustard Seed Cafe, Hilda runs Pete's Plate at UTEP.

It provides warm meals and hygiene essentials to 400 students a week.

"I was taking classes up here and I saw that, they were like hey come in we have a free hot meal for you," said Riddle.

"No matter where, what background, where you're from. You're always welcomed in here. you feel the love and the care when you come into this office," said Christina Marin, a student.

Because of Hilda's efforts to help give students food security, she has been selected as this month's ABC-7 Do-Gooder, receiving a $1,000 dollar award for her charity of choice.

Hilda plans to use the award money to continue passing the plate.

"Couldn't have come at a more crucial time. Our funds are running thin. And with this donation what its going to do is allow us to sustain this project through the summer," said Ontiveros.

"The program has helped me greatly because there's times that I don't know where a lunch or a dinner is going to come for me," said Marin, a student.

"Lift others up, try and do one good thing to help someone every day. That's how it starts. It starts with one good deed every day, and you start making an impact," said Ontiveros.