Desert Pride Academy provides a glimpse into 21st century learning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Desert Pride Academy is swapping out traditional academic learning and textbooks for computer-driven learning.

The Anatomage Virtual Table gives an inside look at the human anatomy. The goal is for students to delve deeper into the different human structures, such as the nervous system and the circulatory system.

Student Dilan Knophler says, "We can do hands-on learning and do things we wouldn't be able to do versus studying in a textbook."

Teachers are noticing a change in how students are responding to this new, state-of-the-art teaching material.

"I find them to be more engaged and actually, to tell you the truth, they are more committed to their learning," says Career Technical Educator Maria Sanogo.

Students prefer the table to textbooks.

Noe Rodriguez says, "The table. It's funner; it makes the class more interesting."

The academy strives to equip its students with real-world work skills and certifications to ensure successful employment after graduation.