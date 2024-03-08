El Paso crew needs your help completing film project

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso film crew's passion project has been temporarily halted, while they try to come up with more funds. "Sunset Memory," directed by Pedro Espinoza, is described as a coming of age story with a lot of drama, love, and a bit of comedy.

Espinoza, a New Mexico State University graduate, has worked on other documentaries and short films in the past. This time, he's heading up his own project - a movie he wrote just last year.

"We really want it to scream "El Paso!" That's basically what it is. our cast is from EP, our crew is from EP, some from Juarez, so it's still mainly a borderland movie," Espinoza explains. He grew up in El Paso, and wants others like him to see the borderland reflected in this movie.

The film was in production for 8 days before the crew was forced to take a break to try to raise money. Espinoza wants everyone on the crew to get something out of the project. So far they've used $4,000, but he says they need at least $4,000 more.

"We really have been seeing the progress, like, we have something here! When people start putting more into the movie then we know that this movie - there's something here," Espinoza adds.

Espinoza himself is a busy guy. In addition to producing this movie, his real job is waking up at 3 o'clock in the morning to edit video for ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso. He spends his afternoons coaching Cathedral High School cross country team.

"What keeps me going is my dream. I've always wanted to be a filmmaker. I've always wanted to strive for more. I keep pushing the boundaries," Espinoza says. And you can help Pedro Espinoza and his crew push even more boundaries, by donating here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sunset-memory-finishing-funds#/