Good Vibes Only: Bell-ringing family continues decades-long tradition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Bell ringers with the Salvation Army help raise thousands of dollars for the organization each year. You’ll find them beside red kettles outside stores during the Christmas season.

ABC-7 met a local family that has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for five generations.

El Pasoan Esther Sanchez she grew up ringing the bell. The tradition was started by her grandmother, who was a Salvationist. Sanchez said she loves volunteering and carrying her family’s legacy.

Sanchez volunteers at least once a week during the Christmas season. She loves bringing Christmas cheer to all.

“Seeing how people sometimes will not have such a smiley face, and as soon as they see us, they hear the bells ringing. They have a little smile on their face, and then they know that they're going to be supporting people here in El Paso who need the help,” she said.

The tradition now spans five generations. Her daughter and grandchildren now join Sanchez in ringing the bell.

Jessica Sawyer told ABC-7 she remembers volunteering all those years ago.

“This is just something we've always done for as long as I can remember. Ringing the bell. In high school, I played instruments. And so we'd bring our instruments out, play Christmas carols while we were at the kettles, and just having a lot of fun and just spreading some Christmas joy, which I feel like we always need all the time.”

Now, she’s excited that her own children will be creating similar memories.

“They love coming out. We sing Christmas carols and just spend time together as a family.”

Sawyer’s children also said they enjoy spreading Christmas cheer to all and bringing a smile to people's faces during the holidays.

“I feel very happy that we get to interact with people and talk to them. And share the love of God,” one child said.

“I feel blessed that not a lot of people get to do this together. So I'm happy that I'm with my family and friends,” another added.

All the money donated to the Salvation Army stays local and helps fund programs year-round.