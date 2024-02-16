14-year-old El Pasoan Chastelyn dreams of adoption

The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA continues to profile some amazing children in the Borderland who want to be adopted.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Meet 14-year old Chastelyn. The high school freshman received the thrill of a lifetime after being invited to tour the El Paso Community College Fashion Technology Program's "Fashion Lab."

Chastelyn hopes to one day focus on a career in fashion and design, and had the chance to get up, close and personal with students at EPCC and specialists in the field, like the Fashion Technology program's Coordinator Vanessa Ramirez.

Chastelyn excitedly told ABC-7, "There has to be inspiration in order for you to make something."

It's no secret, her passion if for fashion. Chastelyn says her love for the industry began with her interest for Asian culture and arts.

"It all started when I started watching K-Dramas and K-Pop, like it has to do with Korean culture, and I liked how they dressed, and what they showed, and I was like, this is what I want to do," said Chastelyn, "This looks cool, and I want to do it."

That's exactly what Chastelyn is doing, while shadowing students at EPCC who are achieving their own dreams for seams.

Chastelyn hopes to someday find a forever home, and family, so every day, she can share her passion for this type of industry.

"I would like to (share) with them what I do throughout my day with fashion, and what I made, and tell them about what I really want to do with that project," said Chastelyn. "It's very exciting actually. I just want to do something over there (in the Fashion Lab). It looked really cool. When I came in here, I was like 'wow.'"

"The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them," Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

If you'd like to learn more about Chastelyn, or other kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website: www.heartgalleryelpaso.org.

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the Borderland.

ABC Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a kid who's hoping to be adopted every month in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.