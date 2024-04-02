El Paso sisters waiting to get adopted

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA continues to profile some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.

El Paso: Meet 9 & 10-year old sisters Jocelyn & Evelyn.

The two sisters love going to the park and to play tag, hang out and, on this particular day, blow bubbles.

"It's fun," said Evelyn as she took part in a contest with ABC-7's Paul Cicala to see who could blow the bubbles the furthest.

Evelyn and her sis, Jocelyn, hope to someday find a forever home so they can share their experiences with their adoptive family.

When it comes to school, Evelyn says "I like to do cheer. One of these days, I want to be a cheerleader."

Meanwhile, Chastelyn says her favorite class is science, "because I like volcano (experiments)."

It was heartwarming to learn that, as the kiddos played a fun card game of "Uno" at the El Paso historical Memorial Park with ABC-7's Paul Cicala, Evelyn opened up to him to say that she hopes to someday become a Judge.

"When I grow up (I want to be a judge), because I know how it feels like to be a kid with a judge."

Evelyn said she knows what it's like to be in the family court system, and, if she becomes a judge one day, she feels she can play a part in helping kids that are in the same position as her, and hope to someday be adopted.

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

If you'd like to learn more about Evelyn and Jocelyn, or other kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website: www.heartgalleryelpaso.org.

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the borderland.

ABC Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a kid who's hoping to be adopted every month in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.