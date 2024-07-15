4 children overcome abuse to be adopted: Heart Gallery & KVIA’s spotlight on Rodriguez kids

EL PASO - The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supporting home. As part of a program called "Heart gallery of El Paso", KVIA continues to profile some amazing children in the borderland who want to be adopted.

Twelve-year-old Joshua Rodriguez held back tears as he talked about the suffering he and his three siblings endured before being adopted.

"I've been not safe, because of my dad, not feeding me," said Joshua, as he referred to his biological father. Joshua is the oldest of four siblings who overcame an abusive home. However, now, it's official: They were adopted!

ABC-7's was invited to the official adoption ceremony, and in a special report tonight (Monday) at 6 pm , Paul Cicala will bring you the amazing story of this group of siblings, and finding their forever homes.

The Heart Gallery of El Paso's mission is to help kids get adopted. This particular adoption wasn't done this this non-profit, however, the Heart Gallery of El Paso helped facilitate the story we could provide viewers a first-hand look at the joys and emotions involved with an official adoption ceremony.

Valeria Contreras, the Executive Director of the Heart Gallery of El Paso, said "The Heart Gallery of El Paso aims to elevate the stories of exceptional youth in our community in hopes of connecting these kids with families able to adopt them. If you'd like to learn more about the adoption process, please email hello@heartgalleryelpaso.org and we can connect you with the Texas Department of Families and Protective Services (TXDFPS) to guide you through the adoption process."

Alicia and Jaime Rodriguez became the proud parents of the 4 siblings.

"My parents provided me an amazing childhood, and I still talk about it and I'm almost 50. I still talk about my childhood, and I want them to have the same," said Rodriguez immediately after the adoption ceremony took place.

Now, Joshua can also feel the security of being with a loving family.

"My job was to keep my brothers and my sister safe," said Joshua.

The three others being adopted include: 6-year-old June, 8-year-old Joseph, and 11-year-old Ely.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting, and see profiles on kids in the Heart Gallery of El Paso, you can go to their website: www.heartgalleryelpaso.org

The non-profit is part of an initiative of the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation to promote adoption -right here- in the borderland.

KVIA Anchor Paul Cicala will profile a kid who's hoping to be adopted every month in a special segment with the Heart Gallery of El Paso. You can look out for the stories on upcoming broadcasts of ABC-7 at 6 p.m.