EL PASO, Texas -- The GECU foundation donated $5,000 live on ABC-7 to Operation Noel.

Georgina Hernandez was interviewed live at the Fred Loya phone bank.

For just $17.50, you can provide a warm winter jacket to a child in need. Every year, ABC-7 teams us with Operation Noel to help thousands of Borderland children.

To donate, call 915-599-5111, or click here.