People, Places and Paul: Highway project expected to boost Mexican economy, tourism

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexico's new multi-million dollar highway project is expected to strengthen the country's economic ties with the U.S.

Experts are anticipating that, once completed, the project could help reduce the impact of American tariffs on the Mexican economy.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala traveled to Guaymas, Sonora, to find out how the project could also boost tourism. Experts say that the new highway will make it faster for people to travel from the Borderland to the beaches of San Carlos.

