Overwhelmed by digital privacy? Reset with these practical tips

3d retro abstract collage of hacker eye spying personal data of girl in armchair

If thinking about protecting your privacy online makes you feel anxious, overwhelmed, or resigned, you aren’t alone.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans felt overwhelmed solely by the number of passwords they have to track, according to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey. Just over 60 percent aren’t sure that any steps they take when managing their privacy online make a difference, the same survey found.

That’s why, this January, The Markup published one practical privacy tip a day that Markup staffers or readers actually use in their own lives.

We called it “Gentle January” because the tips are a mix of calming (did you know you can stop tracking all those passwords yourself?), whimsical (yes yes, we do teach you to fake some things), or downright practical (turns out, you should install those software updates).

Here’s a condensed version of all 20 tips in one place. Click on any individual tip to learn more.

Actions like these—however small they may feel—do make a difference. Just think about how one organization turning off its tracking code can potentially protect the data of all of its visitors. By implementing just a few of these privacy tips, your accounts could be safer, and less of your data could end up with advertisers.

While Gentle January has come to an end for now, our newsroom regularly investigates how technology—from Facebook’s Pixel to software implemented by colleges and universities—may be putting sensitive data about you at risk. These investigations often come paired with information you can use to better protect your privacy both online and in the real world.

