

Ford

The 10 most popular cars and trucks in Texas

A black 2022 Ford F-150 hybrid pickup truck driven on-road.

Texas, the Lone Star State, is known for its wide-open spaces, diverse cities, and strong sense of independence. It’s no surprise then, that Texans have specific preferences when it comes to their vehicles. Whether you’re navigating the bustling streets of Houston or tackling the rugged terrain of the Hill Country, understanding the most popular cars and trucks in Texas can be helpful for potential car buyers and anyone interested in the state’s automotive trends. Cheap Insurance takes a look at the top 10 most popular vehicles in Texas, and explores the average annual cost of Texas auto insurance categorized by vehicle type.

Key Takeaways

Trucks dominate: Full-size and heavy-duty trucks reign supreme in Texas, followed by mid-size trucks, reflecting the state’s diverse needs and preferences.

Sedans hold their ground: While trucks dominate, fuel-efficient and reliable sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic remain popular choices.

Data-driven insights: This ranking is based on 2023 sales data from TexAuto Facts, providing a reliable picture of current trends.

Insurance costs vary: Understanding average automobile insurance costs by vehicle type can aid Texans in budgeting and making informed car buying decisions.

Top 10 Most Popular Cars and Trucks in Texas:

While various sources offer insights into popular vehicles in Texas, TexAuto Facts, published by InfoNation Inc., provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date data on new vehicle sales in the state. Here’s a list of the top 10 most popular cars and trucks in Texas based on 2023 TexAuto Facts data:

1 Ford F-150 – Full-size Truck

This perennial bestseller reigns supreme in Texas, offering a perfect blend of power, capability, and comfort. Its versatility makes it ideal for work, adventure, and everyday driving.

2 Ram 1500 – Full-size Truck

Blending power, capability, and comfort, this full-size truck is a Texas favorite, ideal for work, adventure, or everyday driving

3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – Full-size Truck

A strong competitor to the F-150, the Silverado provides a comfortable and powerful option for truck enthusiasts, with various trim levels to suit different preferences.

4 Toyota Tundra – Full-size Truck

Known for its reliability and durability, the Tundra is a popular choice for Texas drivers who value a dependable truck for various tasks.

5 Ram 2500 – Heavy-duty Truck

This heavy-duty pickup truck caters to Texans with demanding needs, offering impressive towing and hauling capacity for work or play.

6 Toyota Tacoma – Mid-size Truck

This mid-size truck offers a balance of capability and maneuverability, making it ideal for navigating both city streets and off-road adventures.

7 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 – Heavy-duty Truck

A workhorse for Texans with muscle, this heavy-duty Chevy boasts impressive towing and hauling capabilities for tackling tough jobs or hauling gear for weekend adventures.

8 Toyota Camry – Mid-size Car

Combining fuel efficiency, reliability, and comfort, this popular mid-size car is a practical choice for Texas drivers seeking a dependable sedan for everyday commutes and beyond.

9 Honda Civic – Compact Car

This fuel-efficient and reliable sedan is a popular choice for Texans seeking an affordable and practical car for daily commutes.

10 Nissan Frontier – Mid-size Truck

This mid-size truck known for its affordability and practicality is a popular choice for budget-conscious Texas drivers who need a capable truck for everyday tasks.

It’s important to note that this list is not exhaustive and individual preferences may vary. However, these 10 vehicles consistently rank among the most popular in the state, reflecting the diverse needs and driving habits of Texans.

Please note:

This list only includes new vehicle sales data for 2023.

TexAuto data is not publicly available, but this information is based on credible news sources referencing their data.

While this list focuses on the top 10, it’s important to acknowledge the presence of other popular models and the influence of various factors on individual car buying decisions.

Average Annual Car Insurance Costs in Texas by Vehicle Type

Texas offers a variety of vehicle options, and the type of car you choose can significantly impact car insurance costs. Here’s a breakdown of the average annual price of car insurance in Texas for different vehicle categories, based on full coverage car insurance policies (including liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance coverage):

Full-sized and Heavy-duty Trucks: Due to their larger size, higher repair costs, and potential for use in high-risk activities (towing, hauling), full-sized and heavy-duty trucks typically have the highest average annual cost of auto insurance in Texas, ranging from $2,300 to $3,000.

Mid-size Trucks: Offering a balance between size and capability, mid-size trucks generally carry an annual average lower cost car insurance compared to full-sized trucks. Texans can expect to pay an average of $1,800 to $2,500 per year for full coverage auto insurance on mid-size trucks.

Mid-size Cars: As smaller, lighter vehicles with generally lower repair costs, mid-size cars typically fall into a more affordable auto insurance category compared to trucks. The average annual cost for full coverage car insurance in Texas for mid-size cars ranges from $1,500 to $2,000.

Compact Cars: Offering the most affordable auto insurance option among the listed categories, compact cars benefit from their smaller size, lower repair costs, and typically lower risk profile. Texans can expect to pay an average of $1,200 to $1,700 per year for full coverage insurance on compact cars.

It’s important to remember that these are averages and individual car insurance rates can vary significantly based on several factors, including:

Therefore, it’s crucial to compare inexpensive car insurance quotes in Texas before making a decision to ensure you get the best rate for your specific circumstances.

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.