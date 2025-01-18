Sergey Ryzhov // Shutterstock

Purchasing data uncovers spicy insights about the most popular brands for National Hot Sauce Day

As 2025 kicks off, Instacart is spicing things up with data-driven insights for National Hot Sauce Day on January 22. Whether adding a dash of hot sauce to your morning eggs or giving your wings an extra kick, Instacart findings reveal the essential role hot sauce plays in kitchens nationwide, enhancing flavors and adding that much-desired zing to any dish. Read on for these insights and explore what was hot in 2024.

Ranking the Heat: Top Hot Sauces

Per Instacart purchase data, Frank’s RedHot was the top choice for hot sauce lovers in 2024. Trailing closely behind at #2 is Huy Fong Foods with its iconic Sriracha, while Cholula and Burman’s Hot Sauce take the third and fourth spots, respectively. In fifth place, Taco Bell had a standout year, fueled by its increasing popularity with Gen Z, who appreciate the brand’s bold flavors.





Instacart

Spice Surge: Growing Hot Sauce and Chili Sauce Sales

Huy Fong Foods took the lead in growth with the largest increase in total gallons delivered in 2024. Burman’s Hot Sauce and Taco Bell also showed impressive gains, while trending brands like Yellowbird and Momofuku made their mark by breaking into the top ten.

Brands like Yellowbird and Momofuku have climbed the ranks to become some of the fastest-growing hot sauce and chili sauce brands on Instacart, reflecting the diverse preferences of consumers nationwide. Their innovative flavor profiles, like Yellowbird’s use of unique ingredients such as carrots, appeal to adventurous consumers looking for fresh and exciting additions to their spice repertoire.

Instacart

State-by-State Favorites: The United States of Heat

Culinary preferences often vary state by state, and hot sauce is no different. Here are the most popular hot sauces by state, revealing distinct regional favorites:

Popular Pick: Frank’s RedHot!: Across the U.S., Frank’s RedHot is a sauce that knows no boundaries—from Washington and Georgia all the way to Maine. The buffalo wings hot sauce of choice showed up in the most carts in 29 states.

Across the U.S., Frank’s RedHot is a sauce that knows no boundaries—from Washington and Georgia all the way to Maine. The buffalo wings hot sauce of choice showed up in the most carts in 29 states. Southern Standouts: Despite its state-inspired name, Texas Pete was the top choice in the Carolinas and Virginia, while Louisiana Brand claimed the top spot in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Despite its state-inspired name, Texas Pete was the top choice in the Carolinas and Virginia, while Louisiana Brand claimed the top spot in Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. Distinctive Flavors: Interestingly, California, New Mexico, and Hawaii had popular favorites that weren’t seen elsewhere on the map. For Californians, Tapatio tops the list, while New Mexicans opt for 505 Southwestern, and Hawaiians prefer Tabasco.

Instacart

The Sriracha Saga: Recovering from the Great 2023 Shortage

The Sriracha shortage of 2023 left hot sauce enthusiasts with a noticeable void in their pantries, sparking widespread anticipation for its return. This year, order activity on Instacart was analyzed to assess the situation, and it seems there is a positive shift toward Sriracha normalcy. Despite the noticeable impact on its share of Instacart orders, Huy Fong is making a comeback, with the brand steadily climbing back to pre-2023 levels—welcome news for hot sauce fans everywhere.

Instacart

Some States Like it Hot, Others Not So Much

Curious where the hottest hot sauce enthusiasts are, or where milder tastes prevail? Here’s a heatmap of who is buying the most and least hot sauce on Instacart, based on the average number of hot sauce (in ounces) purchased by customers:

Here are the top three states buying the most hot sauce:

New Mexico (31.9 ounces/customer) Alaska (29.2 ounces/customer) Colorado (27.2 ounces/customer)

And here are the states buying the least amount of hot sauce:

Alabama (16.6 ounces/customer) Arkansas (17.4 ounces/customer) Florida (17.7 ounces/customer)

Instacart

As we mark National Hot Sauce Day on January 22, here’s to a year of spicy trends and tasty choices.

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.