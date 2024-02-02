EPCC Nail Tech and Massage Programs: Crafting Careers and Community Services

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College (EPCC) offers comprehensive Nail Tech and Massage programs, serving as gateways to skilled careers and accessible community services.

Gracie Roman, the Lead Instructor and Coordinator for the Nail Tech Program at EPCC, explains that the Nail Department features two distinct programs.

The day class, operating from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, spans 4.5 months with a total of 600 hours.

Additionally, there's an evening Spanish class from 5 pm to 9 pm, lasting nine months, Monday to Friday.

Graduates receive job assistance, enhancing their transition into the workforce.

Public services are available at selected times throughout the year, with a new summer class on weekends in the pipeline.

Thalia Rodriguez, an EPCC student, offers a personal testament to the program's impact.

Despite initial doubts about learning at her age, Thalia applied and now expresses satisfaction with the wealth of knowledge acquired during her educational journey at EPCC.

Cheryl Stiles, the Director for Continuing Education for Health Programs at EPCC, underscores the Massage Therapy program's rich legacy of over 25 years.

The program stands out for its affordability, preparing students for diverse career paths as licensed therapists. EPCC's state-of-the-art facilities provide students with practical training opportunities, including working with the public to complete 75 hours of performing services.

Cheryl highlights the nominal fees for high-quality services, positioning EPCC as a valuable resource for the community.

The program's collaboration with Fort Bliss in PTSD therapy exemplifies its commitment to community well-being, creating a symbiotic relationship where students and soldiers mutually benefit and leave in a better state than before.

EPCC's Nail Tech and Massage programs not only nurture aspiring professionals but also extend affordable services to the community, making education and self-care accessible to all. If you are interested in setting up an appointment to take advantage of the services call 915-831-6547 or visit their website.